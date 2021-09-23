Raith Rovers' Ross is getting back to his best after injury

Ross Matthews in the thick of the action against Greenock Morton. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The 25-year-old played a key role in the middle of the park in the Stark’s Park side’s 1-0 win away at Morton on Saturday and says he is p;leased with his form despite playing through the pain barrier due to a niggling toe injury which saw him face a spell on the sidelines earlier in the season.

"I’m managing it,” he says, “it’s getting better all the time.

“It’s just one of those slow, annoying injuries that’s taking its time to go away but it’s getting better.

“I’ve been feeling good the last few games and I’m getting my fitness back.”

Edinburgh-born Matthews said Saturday’s match saw Rovers grit their teeth and roll up their sleeves as the home side laid siege to their goal in the last five minutes as they pushed for a late equaliser.

“It wasn’t pretty towards the end but we had said in the dressing room beforehand as long as we come away with a win it doesn’t matter.

“It was backs to the wall at the end but I thought we defended pretty well. That’s what you have to do sometimes when you come to places like this.

“If you get that one goal lead you just have to defend as well as you can. I though we actually played well.

“We had a a few chances throughout the match. I’ve had one, Dario has had a couple, Brad’s had another one so it probably should have been a bit more comfortable to be honest.

"But every place in this league is difficult to come so get a win – I’m buzzing.”

Following the small matter of Thursday’s Premier Sports Trophy trip to play Celtic, Raith are back at home on Sunday when they welcome Partick Thistle to Stark’s Park.

John McGlynn’s side are yet to win at home in the league this season and Matthews said that’s something that the players are determined to put right.

“We’ve come to two hard places away from home and won both, so it was disappointing to lose that one at home in between.

"I think in all our home games we’ve actually played well, apart from that 20 minutes against Hamilton which was just a freak incident.

“Over the season so far at home I think we’ve played some good stuff and then we’ve shown at places like Morton and Ayr that we can play differently and grind out results as well.