Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews reckons the Kirkcaldy side “made it far too easy” for Scottish Championship leaders Falkirk in last Saturday’s 3-0 Bairns win at the Falkirk Stadium.

“It’s really disappointing,” said Matthews, 28. “We can’t have any complaints, they were the better team by miles. They are top of the league for a reason. They’ve got good players, but we made it far too easy for them.

“We came in with a game plan but we didn’t press them well enough. That’s what we tried to do but their movement is really food, they are constantly rotating and that’s probably what makes them so good.

“We didn’t do to them what we did at Starks Park where we put them under pressure and forced them into mistakes.

“We gave them too much time on the ball and allowed them to do what they are good at, and that’s only going to go one way.

“The way they played is the same things they worked on when their manager was at Raith. You look at video every day until it’s drilled into you exactly what to do.

“We knew what they were going to do, they have played against some very good teams who have struggled to stop it.

“We are a good team but we need to show it we need to do better.”

On this Saturday’s home league derby against Dunfermline Athletic, Matthews added: “We’ve got something to prove after that game, I think we are level on points with them now so it makes it even bigger game if it can be.

"We need to bounce back after the Falkirk game and start picking up points and climbing up the table.

“The only way you’ll do that is by playing better than we did against Falkirk.”