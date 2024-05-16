Scott Brown volleys in his Goal of the Season against Dundee United at Stark's Park on February 16 (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Having landed the club’s Goal of the Season prize for his stunning 30-yard volley to beat Dundee United 2-1 at Stark’s Park in a top-of-the-table Scottish Championship encounter on February 16, Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown had the thrill of netting a beauty in front of 7,923 fans in the stadium and many thousands more who were watching live TV coverage.

And it turned out it was a good thing that the game was live on the box, as it enabled Brown’s dad David – who at the time was 10,471 miles away in Sydney – to watch the screamer as it happened.

Midfield ace, Brown, 29, told the Fife Free Press: "My dad usually comes to all my games but he was in Sydney visiting his brother Colin so it was probably one of the only few goals I’ve scored that he's missed in person.

"He did say he was watching it over there one way or another but he managed to miss one of the best goals I've scored in my career.

Brown celebrates beating United at full-time (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"It was six or seven in the morning over there and my dad would probably be angry that he missed the game but at least it was a nice moment for him to see the goal with his brother.

"I'm obviously really close to my dad but I'm pretty close to my dad's brother as well and he tries to catch most of the games from Australia.”

As proof that he seems to reserve scoring outstanding goals in front of the live TV cameras, Brown netted his second goal of the 2023-24 campaign with another stunning volley as Raith won 2-1 at Partick Thistle in Tuesday night’s Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final first leg at Firhill.

