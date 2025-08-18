Raith Rovers' Scott Brown on 'massive boost' of keeping Dylan Easton this summer

Dylan Easton (right) speaking to Scott Brown this pre-season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Although Raith Rovers have strengthened their squad with five new player signings this summer, it could be argued that retaining last season’s top scorer Dylan Easton – who signed a contract extension to summer 2028 – has been the most important bit of business done in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old star, Raith’s Player of the Year and a fans’ favourite, scored 17 times last season and his seven goals from six games this campaign included a spectacular lobbed winner in the recent 1-0 league success at Ayr United on August 9.

Speaking about the importance of retaining Easton, Raith skipper Scott Brown told the Fife Free Press: “Dylan's a quality player. But he showed last season how good a player he can be in the Championship.

"And for us to have him in our squad, and he showed last week at Ayr the quality that he's got.

Dylan Easton has been in prolific goalscoring form for Raith Rovers this season (Pic Eddie Doig)

"And he's obviously scored our only two league goals this season. They’ve both been from him, so if the rest of us could start contributing that would be good.

"But no, it was definitely good to keep hold of him and to still have him. It's a sign of where the club wants to go.

"I look around the club and you want to have as many quality players as possible to try and be as good as you can be.

"So I think to lose Dylan would have been a massive blow for us. But thankfully, we managed to keep him.”

As well as retaining Easton, Raith have brought in new signings in striker Paul McMullan, defender Jai Rowe, utility man Richard Chin and goalkeepers Josh Rae and Aidan Glavin.

Brown said: “They've all been good additions on the pitch and in the dressing room.

"I think all the boys that have come in will understand what we're trying to aim for this season and they've shown their quality on the pitch.

"We've obviously got a good core of players and I think the manager said that it was important to keep that together, which we did.

"It’s certainly good as a captain being in the dressing room with a lot of familiar faces.

"But listen, I couldn't pay tribute to the new boys that have come in nearly enough, really. They've come in and they've settled in really well and been a good addition to the squad.”