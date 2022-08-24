Raith Rovers: Scott Brown's injury not as bad as first feared and he could be involved this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirkcaldy side won 2-0 on the day with goals from Dylan Easton and Jamie Gullan sealing the three points.

Having kept a clean sheet and dominated proceedings in Lanarkshire, the only real negative from the day was the former Peterhead man going off injured in the first half.

"What was pleasing was Scott’s honesty to say he needed to come off,” Murray explained. “We are still touch-and-go with him at the moment.

Scott Brown could be back for this weekend's match (Pic by Dave Johnston/Alba Pics)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is nowhere near as bad as we first thought it might have been at the time.

“Making a substitute that early usually indicates they won’t make the next game, but in this case I am pretty hopeful.

“Footballers want to keep on playing but you need to look at the bigger picture.

“When he said he was struggling we took him off straight away.

“That could have turned a hamstring injury with a 4-6 week lay-off into just a minor problem.

“It is a glute issue and the timescale is much shorter and he has saved himself in the long run by coming off straight away when he felt it.

“Even if he misses this week, he will be okay for Inverness Caley Thistle next week which will be another important match for us.

"Missing out one match is better than missing out two or three. He is set to train before the Partick Thistle game this weekend.”