Raith Rovers: Season ticket holders must enter online ballot to secure Queen's Park tickets
Supporters wishing to enter the ballot must complete the form by visiting https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=PL78WDltIkG8eSn42f5anWw0wcrc0aNGgEz2tbPCm49UNFUwTDVGR0NSQVJGRE4zN0FXRE9EU1ZDQS4u by 9am this Friday, October 31.
Each entry will be verified against Raith’s season ticket database.
Rovers posted: “Successful applicants will be notified by email on Friday, and payment will later be taken over the phone.
"Each season ticket holder may apply for one ticket only. Duplicate entries will be removed.
"Entry into the ballot does not guarantee a ticket.
"Paper tickets must be collected from Stark’s Park before the matchday. Any uncollected tickets can be picked up at the City Stadium prior to kick-off (details will be shared with successful applicants).”
Ticket prices are: Adults: £24; over-65s/students: £17; under-18s: £12; under-12s: £8.
Rovers added: “If an under-12 is successful, one extra ticket will automatically be assigned to them.
"Ambulant disabled supporters will be charged the appropriate price for their age category. If a personal assistant ticket is required, please note this in your ballot entry form.
"Wheelchair users should contact our Raith Rovers Ticket Office directly on 01592 263514 to arrange access and purchase details.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding as demand once again exceeds supply.”