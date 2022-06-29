Raith Rovers second best in pre-season clash with Queen of the South

Scott Brown was handed the captain's armband for the friendly with Queen of the South. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The first chance fell to last season’s SPFL Trust Tophy final opponents on 17 mins.

Rico Quitongo made and excellent work down the left and his pass back to the edge of the box was struck narrowly wide by Josh Todd.

Two minutes later it was Todd playing the role of provider, teeing the ball up for Ruari Paton but his low struck shot was well saved by Jamie MacDonald.

On 23 minutes Dario Zanatta latched on to a great defence splitting pass from Ross Millen but keeper Max Currie saved.

Seconds later the Queens no.1 was called into action again, saving well from Ethan Ross who had been played through by Raith captain for the evening, Scott Brown.

With half an hour played 30 a Dylan Easton shot deflected just wide following some neat interplay with Brown.

The last attempt of the first half came from the visitors with MacDonald saving from Todd.

The second half was less than a minute old when Queens took the lead.

A shot from Todd struck Millen’s hand and referee Gavin Duncan pointed to the spot.

Paton made no mistake, sending MacDonald the wrong way.

Jamie Gullan struck a fierce drive which Currie blocked shortly after but Queens then passed up a great chance for the second.

Todd played the ball wide to Connor Murray who advanced before playing it back to Todd at the edge of the box.

He evaded a tackle and leaving himself with just MacDonald to beat should have scored, but the Raith keeper managed to save.

Easton had an effort blocked by Currie before Gullan headed wide from a Grieg Young cross.

With just over 20 minutes to go it was Raith’s turn for a penalty.

Gullan attempted to chip the ball past former Rover Dave McKay, the ball struck his arm and once again referee Duncan gave a spot kick which the Raith striker took himself and scored.

However, within a minute later Queens were back in front; Sub Lee Connolly pounced on a mistake from Christophe Berra and firing past MacDonald.