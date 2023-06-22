Current Kelty Hearts player Thomson, who made 272 appearances for Raith between 2012 and 2018, scoring 10 goals, is perhaps best remembered for his outstanding leadership qualities as Grant Murray's team shocked Ally McCoist's outfit - including stars like Jon Daly, Lee McCulloch, Lee Wallace and Nicky Law - thanks to John Baird's final winner three minutes from the end of extra time in front of 19,983 fans.

"I think the highlight of my time at Raith would have to be that Ramsden's Cup final victory over Rangers," Thomson told the Fife Free Press. "That's the obvious standout.

"At that time Rangers were coming up through the leagues and I don't think anyone gave us a chance at all.

Jason Thomson (centre) at Stark's Park with Raith Hall of Fame committee men (from left) historian John Greer and Greig Hopcroft

"That season Rangers were unbeaten in League One (ending with 33 wins and three draws) and Scotland's top goalscorers (netting 130 in league and cups), so for us to win and not concede a goal after going to extra time was testament to us at that time. Our squad was great. The dressing room round about that time was brilliant.

"It definitely wasn't the strongest Rangers team there's ever been. But I think as a football club it was a massive achievement for us and there obviously wouldn't have been such a big deal about it if it was another team in the league or anyone else that we'd played to win that final.

"Because it was Rangers added a bigger magnitude to it. I think we rode our luck, Rangers hit the post a couple of times, the bar and our keeper (Lee Robinson) had some really good saves.

"But our team spirit was massive that year and it carried us over the line.

Raith's Jason Thomson in action against Rangers' Nicky Clark during league game in 2014 (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)

"We had some quality players as well, a good squad.

"I remember big Dougie Hill (also a Kelty Hearts player in recent seasons) was man of the match. He was fantastic that day, heading and kicking everything that came his way.

"The whole euphoria of beating Rangers and lifting the trophy was fantastic. Easter Road was packed. Rangers had three stands and we had the one behind the goal where we scored which made it even better."

Thomson was then asked for his most vivid personal memories from that final win.

He added: "I always remember that quite early on there was a loose ball and I ran in to header it but I headed Stevie Smith (Rangers player) and we were both down with a head knock quite early on.

"I don't know if that was us trying to set the tone of the game. In the second half I remember Lee Wallace had a great chance for Rangers at the back post when he came in past me but Lee Robinson saved it.

"Apart from that it's just wee bits and pieces I remember. Obviously when Bairdy popped up with the goal – scoring the rebound after Greig Spence’s original shot had been parried by Gers keeper Cammy Bell – is a great memory.

"Right after we scored, I think they took centre and the referee gave them a free-kick 20 yards out which I thought was never a foul.

"Nicky Law hit the free-kick, it went over the bar and that's when we thought we'd done it."

Rovers' cup glory that season helped banish memories of an underwhelming league campaign which saw them finish down in seventh place in the Championship.

Another memorable campaign for Thomson during his six years at Raith came in 2015-16 under then manager Ray McKinnon, when the club recorded a fourth-placed finish in the Championship to book a Scottish Premiership play-off spot.

However, they were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the play-offs when their 1-0 victory over Hibernian in the home leg was followed by a 2-0 defeat at Easter Road.

Thomson, who is currently on the books of League One outfit Kelty Hearts, said his affinity to Raith was further strengthened this summer when Kelty directors Andrew Barrowman and Dean Mckenzie and manager John Potter all left to become respective CEO, general manager and technical director at the Kirkcaldy club.

And he is greatly looking forward to attending the Hall of Fame induction ceremony - he and Danny Lennon are the first two of five inductees being announced in 2023 - at Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 20.

"Getting inducted into the Hall of Fame is a proud moment for me," added Thomson, who has also previously served Hearts and Arbroath as well as having loan spells at Livingston and Dunfermline Athletic.

"With me being kind of older now, you sit back, reflect on your career and probably appreciate it a little bit more. I have fantastic memories of Raith Rovers.

"My wife Gemma would say that I'm absolutely not the type who is likely to get emotional at receiving this award in November. I don't think I'll be emotional either but it will be absolutely massive because Gemma, my mum and dad and the kids will all come along, so you never know.

"I've been to Hall of Fame events a few times as a guest and they've actually been really good nights.

"It seems to always be really good guests and speakers. I've been along to ones with guys like Harry Redknapp, Ray Parlour, Paul Merson, Joe Jordan, Grame Souness, all big names in football.

Acknowledging that Raith Rovers is “a great family club”, Thomson added: "I've always enjoyed it at the clubs I've played at but especially at Raith because it was a club where I played my best football.

"I have two young boys - Charlie who's 10 and Cody who's seven - and they were both born when I played at Raith. That sticks in your mind as well.

"Charlie was born in 2013 and Codie in 2015. I remember their births because I played Partick Thistle away the day after Charlie was born and then Cody was born on the morning when I played Livingston that afternoon.

"I'm pretty sure we drew 0-0 against Partick and then beat Livingston."

Thomson also stressed all the gratitude he feels towards his mum Pauline and dad Tommy, for 'spending a lot of time back in the day running me about here, there and everywhere for training'.

