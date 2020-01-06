Raith Rovers secure Jamie Gullan loan extension for Forfar match

Raith Rovers have secured the services of Jamie Gullan for an extra match after Hibernian agreed to extend the striker's loan spell.

Gullan will fly back from Hibs winter training camp in Spain on Friday in order to feature for Raith in an important league fixture at Forfar on Saturday, before returning to Easter Road next week.

Raith boss John McGlynn will no doubt be delighted to have negotiated the return of his top scorer, albeit for one match, with nine League One goals to his name this season.

Rovers remain hopeful of extending the striker's deal until the end of the season, but much will depend on whether Gullan can force his way into Hibs' first team plans.

A Raith statement read: "The club would like to place on record our thanks to all at Hibernian Football Club for their co-operation and to the player for his efforts."