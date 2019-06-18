Raith Rovers set to announce former Scotland U19 signing

Raith Rovers are close to unveiling their latest signing pending the completion of paperwork with the SFA.

Michael Miller, who spent the second half of last season with Brechin City, is currently taking part in preseason training having signed a contract with the Kirkcaldy club.

Speaking exclusively to the Press, manager John McGlynn confirmed that the 24-year-old midfielder, who can also play defence, is part of his squad but the deal will not be officially announced until the documents have been processed.

"It's in the process of going through but it's not been sanctioned by the SFA yet," he said.

"Every club in Scotland is putting all their players through, and some are going quicker than others.

"His contract finished later than others, so we couldn't do it until Friday.

"It's now Tuesday and it's not cleared yet, but it's nothing sinister, it must just be that the SFA have a backlog."

Miller began his youth career at Celtic, spending a short time on loan at Dumbarton in 2014, before moving to Morton, helping them to the League One title in 2014-15.

He also claimed a League One winners' medal with Livingston in 2016-17, although his career has since been curtailed by a serious knee injury.

After almost two years without a club, Miller joined Brechin City on a short-term deal in March this year, but left the club following their relegation to League Two having made eight appearances.

He was previously capped for Scotland at youth level, briefly working alongside McGlynn in 2014, when the then out-of-work Rovers manager was called upon to assist Ricky Sbragia in coaching the U19 international squad.

"I've always thought he was a really good player and he would do a turn," McGlynn added.

"He's one of these utility players like a Grant Murray.

"His main position is centre-mid but even in the Scotland squad he was playing right back.

"He's a great player to have because he's versatile, and he's got a good size about him.

"I don't think we were a small team last year, but looking at us now I think we're a taller team, and I don't think that's a bad thing."