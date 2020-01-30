Raith Rovers set to sign Hearts striker Steven MacLean on loan

Raith Rovers are set to sign Hearts striker Steven MacLean on loan until the end of the season.

The League One leaders have been in the market for an experienced frontman throughout the January window and the 37-year-old will fit the bill.

Manager John McGlynn has agreed a loan deal with former club Hearts, with the move expected to be confirmed once SFA paperwork is completed.

MacLean has dropped out of the first team at Tynecastle Park in recent weeks following the appointment of manager Daniel Stendel.

He has made 17 appearances for the Premiership side this season, scoring two goals.