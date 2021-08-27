Raith Rovers shotstopper MacDonald extends contract at Stark's Park

Jamie MacDonald (picture by Tony Fimister)

The 35-year- old, who has made 46 appearance for the club and kept 17 clean sheets since signing in July 2020, was under contract until the end of the current season but didn’t hesitate to extend his time at Stark’s Park until the end of season 2022-23.

Rovers manager John McGlynn told the club website www.raithrovers.net: “I’m delighted to be able to announce Jamie MacDonald has decided to stay with the club until at least the summer of 2023.

“Jamie has been outstanding for us from the minute he signed – he’s been inspirational on the pitch and a model professional off the pitch.

"He brought a calmness to our defence and team from his first game. He’s made excellent saves in nearly every game we’ve played.

“Jamie has helped us when building the game from the back – he makes good decisions, which is vital as a goalkeeper.

"He is a great example, not only to young Kyle Bow, who will learn even more from him, but to all his team mates.

“His experience shines through every day.