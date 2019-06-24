Raith Rovers sign cup-winning goalkeeper on loan from Ross County

Raith Rovers have secured the services of a cup-winning goalkeeper on loan.

Ross County stopper Ross Munro, who recently received a Scotland Under 21 call-up, joins the Kirkcaldy club on a deal until January.

The 19-year-old was second choice at the Staggies last season as they clinched the Championship title, but was promoted to the starting line-up for the club's successful Irn-Bru Cup campaign, which culminated in a winners' medal following the victory over Connah's Quay Nomads in the final.

Munro previously spent time on loan with Brora Rangers in the Highland League and Rovers boss John McGlynn expects him to compete for the number one position at Stark's Park alongside player-coach David McGurn and the currently injured Robbie Thomson.

"Ross comes highly recommended," McGlynn said.

"Ross County have high hopes for Ross and need him to be fighting for a first team starting position.

"I’m sure between David McGurn and Ross our goalkeeping position is in good hands and, of course Robbie Thomson will be back to add competition in that department too."

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson added: “it was always part of Ross’s development plan to put him out on loan to a club where he could get more first team football.

"A loan spell to Raith Rovers is pivotal to his development."