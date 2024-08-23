Jamieson after signing (Pic Lindsey Dalziel Photography)

Despite not having a permanent manager after the recent sacking of Ian Murray, Raith Rovers have insisted it’s “business as usual” in terms of signing new players after completing the loan acquisition of striker Lewis Jamieson from Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren until the end of the season.

Rovers reportedly beat off competition from several Championship rivals who had also been eager to bring in Jamieson, 22, who appeared 31 times for the Buddies last season, managing one goal and one assist.

Rovers interim co-boss John Potter said: "We're really happy to bring Lewis in on loan.

"It's been business as usual for us in terms of recruiting players, and our infrastructure is built on a solid foundation that ensures we continue to attract top talent like him."

And, after his arrival at Stark’s Park, the young centre-forward said: "I'm excited to be here, get started and give everything I've got.

"I pushed for this move to happen so now it's up to me to do the business."

Jamieson began his career with St Mirren's youth academy at the age of 17.

A natural forward with a keen eye for goal, he quickly caught the attention of coaches and fans with his performances in the youth ranks.

He went on to earn his first senior contract with St Mirren in 2019, making his senior debut during the 2020/21 season, coming on as a late substitute against Rangers at Ibrox.

Since then, the versatile striker has had loan stints at Clyde (in two spells), Inverness Caledonian Thistle (in the Scottish Championship) and Airdrieonians.