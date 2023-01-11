Raith Rovers: Silverbear adviser Mike Dellios denies that his company is about to be dissolved

Mike Dellios was a friend of late Brazilian football great Pele

Official government documents reveal debt of £379,949 as at October 31, 2021, with a statement adding: "Registrar of Companies gives notice that, unless cause is shown to the contrary, the company will be struck off the register and dissolved not less than two months from January 10, 2023."

Referrring to the outstanding £379,949, Glasgow-based Dellios told the Fife Free Press: “This is investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven’t finished the books but we have investors who invested in Evro Football Pro and this will be turned into shares.

"This is how the accounts look but we don’t owe literally anything.

"We have four investors from Switzerland, I invested some myself and this is going to be turned into shares because it was investment in a company.

"They are shareholders, we have nothing to hide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The company is not going to be dissolved.

"The paperwork has not been done because of Covid and our accountant (who was based in London) didn’t finish all the stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s unacceptable. He was a little bit too old so we changed him.

"We are going to have an accountant in Glasgow from the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad