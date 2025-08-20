Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown assesses benefits of Rangers co-operation agreement

Scott Brown is optimistic incoming Rangers youngsters can help Raith in their promotion aspirations this term (Pic by Alan Dalziel)

With Raith Rovers having rubber-stamped a co-operation agreement with Rangers which could see up to three of the Glasgow giants’ under-21 Scottish players move to Stark’s Park this season at no cost to the Kirkcaldy club, Raith skipper Scott Brown reckons this development can only be a good thing for Barry Robson’s side’s William Hill Championship title bid.

Midfielder Brown, 30, who spent six years at lower league outfit Peterhead before moving to Kirkcaldy in 2022, told the Fife Free Press: "I think competition for places and getting quality players coming in is never a bad thing in football.

"It's getting that fine line between having a massive squad where it's hard to keep everyone together.

"But we've got a tight-knit group because everyone's really needed just now. It'll be good for the young players at Rangers to come in and get that experience.

"I learned a lot being down the leagues from my time at Peterhead.

"I couldn't recommend it highly enough to get out there and play games and it'll be good for the Rangers boys to come in and learn what men's football is like and hopefully we can be an important part in their career and they can help us this season.”

Brown was speaking ahead of Raith’s return to competitive action in the league this Friday, when they will host Dunfermline Athletic in a Fife derby which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Rovers, who didn’t play in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 ties last weekend having been knocked out at the group stage, currently sit fourth in the Championship with four points from two games, below second-placed Arbroath and third-placed Dunfermline on goal difference and two points behind early leaders St Johnstone.

“We're all looking forward to the derby,” Brown said. “I think that if we managed to get seven points from our first three games, we would say that it's been a very good start.

"We obviously were a wee bit disappointed with our league cup campaign, but if we manage to win the derby and send the fans home happy on Friday night, I'm sure that everyone will be looking at it as a positive start.”

Brown is hoping for better luck with injuries this season, with a calf problem having restricted him to 22 league appearances last term.

He said: “Last year was a frustrating season from start to finish, really.

"My calves obviously gave me a good bit of trouble and I missed a number of games, which was really frustrating.

"But I think we finished the season well and that's what we've looked like so far this season.

"We've started the season okay, four points out of six, so it's been a good start.

"Touch wood, it's been good so far. I obviously came off against Ayr with slightly feeling it a wee bit, so I don't know if this Friday is going to come too soon.

"But I've been in every day last week with the physio. We've had a few days off that me and the physio have gone in.

"So yeah, I’m working hard to try and be as fit as I possibly can be for this season.

"That was a frustrating time with my calf. But fingers crossed I can stay and play a lot more than 22 games.

"It's the first time in my career that I've probably played under a certain amount of games like that. And yeah, it was a very frustrating season.”

When asked what it’s like training under Robson, who has developed a reputation for working his players very hard in the form of putting them through long running sessions, Brown said: “I think all the boys are feeling really fit.

"One of my friends actually said I look really skinny. Part of being under Barry is being fit.

"I don't think you can play in his team if you don't have a certain fitness level.

"It was certainly a tough pre-season. It was tough, but at the same time, it was enjoyable as a footballer being fit and feeling fit.

"Hopefully I can personally stay fit and we can take it into the season and play a lot of games.”

With the home side having emerged victorious in all four Fife league derbies last season, Brown was asked the importance of this week’s derby being at Stark’s Park.

He said: “I think any home game, any home advantage in a derby is massive.

"But at the end of the day, we know how tough it's going to be. Dunfermline have strengthened well in the summer. As have ourselves, I think.

"So we've both started pretty well with four out of six. And it's a massive game, really. There's no hiding away from that.”