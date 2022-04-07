Raith Rovers: Sloppy and second best to Dunfermline says midfielder Sam Stanton

The midfielder admitted that the better side won but refused to make excuses, saying that the Kirkcaldy side just weren’t good enough on the night.

“It was disappointing, obviously,” he said.

“I think in front of goal we were a bit sloppy when we got into good areas and obviously we were punished for a couple of mistakes of our own.

Sam Stanton in action at East End Park. (All pics: Fife Photo Agency)

“Dunfermline passed the ball well. It was probably a fair result.

“I think just a few days [after the cup final] we were maybe a bit leggier than we would normally be but we don't look to use excuses.

“The rain played a big part on the surface but it's the same for the two of us, so again that's not an excuse in any way.”

Stanton is shadowed by Dunfermline's Joe Chalmers.

Stanton called the result “damaging” as the team look to try and secure a play-off place, but says he’s confident that they can pick themselves up for Saturday’s visit from Morton.

He said: “We need as many points as possible and that's a game with three points dropped.

“We just need to move on. It's just like we had a good result on Sunday but we had to put that behind us.