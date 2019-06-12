Raith Rovers snap up Portuguese winger Joao Vitoria while former player set to return

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Joao Vitoria.

The 30-year-old has signed for the Kirkcaldy club on a one-year contract after finishing last season on loan at Stranraer from Airdrieonians.

He has joined principally as a left midfielder, however, he can also operate as a striker, as he has done against Raith in recent seasons.

A native of Portugal, Vitoria came to Scotland in 2013 and has played for Queen’s Park, East Kilbride, Arbroath and Albion Rovers before signing for Airdrie at the start of last season.

In total he has made 104 senior appearances in Leagues One and Two, starting 60 matches and scoring 24 goals.

He was particularly impressive in Stranraer's 3-2 win at Stark's Park in April, giving the Rovers defence a torrid time as well as scoring the winning goal.

The Press understands that Rovers will announce further signings ahead of the start of preseason training tomorrow, with the return of a former winger expected to be confirmed shortly.