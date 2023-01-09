News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Raith Rovers: Squad being stretched by fixture demands says boss Ian Murray

Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray admits his squad is being stretched by the high demands of the fixture list.

By Craig Goldthorp
21 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 11:51am
It's a busy spell for Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and his players (Pic by Euan Cherry/SNS Group)
It's a busy spell for Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and his players (Pic by Euan Cherry/SNS Group)

Four days after last Monday’s 1-0 Championship win at Hamilton Accies, Raith drew 1-1 at home to Dundee in the league on Friday night. Their SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final at Queen’s Park at Ochilview this Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm, will be followed by this Saturday’s league trip to Cove Rangers, kick-off 3pm.

“It’s difficult,” Murray told Raith TV. “We knew it was going to be a busy period.

Hide Ad

"Moving the game to Friday night was tough as well for both teams because obviously we played Monday and we didn’t have a lot of rest time and time to change things around.

"So it was a really quick turnaround. There’s pros and cons of playing on Wednesday, the Tuesday could be slightly better for us but that’s football, that’s the way it goes.

Most Popular

"It’s like anything else, once the games are coming the players want to play. It doesn’t matter what you’re playing in, you could be playing down the park and you want to be prepared and you want to win the game.

"So we go out on Wednesday night against another very good team who are sitting top of the league and we try to win because it’s an opportunity to get into a semi-final.

Hide Ad

"It probably is an opportunity to rotate. We will change a couple but we’re not in a position but we don’t have the luxury of being able to change 11 or even seven or eight of them at the moment.

"We have a few boys still on tha treatment table. But I trust the players fully.

Hide Ad

"They give me everything every single day in training, every single game.”