Raith Rovers star Aidan Connolly on shock Cappielow call-off and Falkirk test

Raith Rovers' Aidan Connolly (left) battles with Falkirk's Finn Yeats during Rovers' 1-0 home William Hill Championship win over John McGlynn's side on September 28 (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly has spoken of his disappointment that last Sunday’s William Hill Championship trip to Greenock Morton was unexpectedly called off due to a major gas leak at Cappielow.

Connolly, 29, who has scored twice for Raith in 12 league appearances this season, had been hoping that the Kirkcaldy men would get the chance to ‘right the wrongs’ of a 3-0 thrashing at Ayr United the previous weekend in which Barry Robson’s visitors were three goals down within the first 25 minutes. But, after Morton and Raith agreed to push their match back 24 hours from Saturday due to a much milder weather forecast, they were foiled by an altogether different outcome.

"It was frustrating the Morton game was off,” said ex-Queen’s Park, Dundee United, York City, Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk star Connolly. “Because we had been beaten in our last game and it wasn’t a great performance.

"Ayr are obviously a good side but if you don't have a good start against anyone in this league teams can give you a hammering.

A major gas leak at Cappielow Park (pictured) led to the postponement of last Sunday's Morton v Raith Rovers encounter (Pic by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

"We were wanting to back that up with a good performance at Morton. It’s hard that we’ve had to wait another week for a game because you just want to get it out your system.

“In my career I’ve had a few games around Christmas or at winter time that have been called off unexpectedly.

"I think the pitch probably would have been OK but obviously there was nothing people could do because it was a gas leak, so we just now need to play that game in February or whenever it is.”

Raith’s next test will see them get a break from league duties this Sunday, when they travel to Falkirk to play the Championship leaders in a Scottish Cup fourth round tie which kicks off at noon.

Connolly, who scored five League One goals for the Bairns in his two-year spell at the Falkirk Stadium from 2019-’21, is expecting a stern test.

"We need to start well against Falkirk and be focused for the full game,” he added. “Because it’s going to be a tough game, especially away from home.

"Falkirk’s a good club, I really enjoyed my time there. I still speak to a lot of the staff in there.

"They’ve got a lot of good people, John McGlynn (Falkirk manager) is there and I like to see a club that I’ve already been at doing well.

"Of course I was surprised that Falkirk spent five years in League One before finally being promoted last season.

"In my first season at Falkirk, the Covid-affected 2019-’20 campaign, it was us and Raith going for the League One title.

"It was a strange season that because whenever we lost, Falkirk lost. It was one of those seasons that was going to go right down to the wire and I think we would have had Raith at Falkirk in the last game of the season and I think it would have gone down to that.

"Raith were a point ahead of us with eight games to go and the league was called early so Raith went up.

"It was a bit gutting at that time because it would have been a nice ending to the season. But it’s worked out all right now that I’m at Raith.”

At Falkirk, Rovers will be for a second match under the management of Barry Robson, who replaced previous incumbent Neill Collins on December 29.

Connolly said: “Every manager’s different, they want to implement their own styles.

"It’s been good (under Robson). I think the boys are just working hard, keeping their heads down and getting on with it.”

When asked if this season has been one of the most turbulent of his career – Collins and Robson have followed sacked Ian Murray in the manager’s chair – Connolly added: “As a football player you just have to keep going whatever happens at a club.

"I think the performances from everyone within the squad have to be better.”