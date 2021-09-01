Raith Rovers star Dylan Tait signs for Hibs

Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait has signed for Premiership club Hibs.

By Paul McCabe
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 2:42 pm
Dylan Tait in action for Raith Rovers (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 19-year-old was the subject of a late swoop by the Edinburgh as the transfer window closure loomed on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tait has signed a four year deal at Easter Road for an undisclosed fee and has immediately been loaned to Raith until January.

The deal also includes a sell-on clause which would see Raith receive a percentage on any future transfer cash transfer from Jack Ross’s club.

The promising teenager had signed a new contract at Stark’s Park back in December which would have kept him at the club until June 2024.