Raith Rovers star Dylan Tait signs for Hibs
Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait has signed for Premiership club Hibs.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 2:42 pm
The 19-year-old was the subject of a late swoop by the Edinburgh as the transfer window closure loomed on Tuesday night.
Tait has signed a four year deal at Easter Road for an undisclosed fee and has immediately been loaned to Raith until January.
The deal also includes a sell-on clause which would see Raith receive a percentage on any future transfer cash transfer from Jack Ross’s club.
The promising teenager had signed a new contract at Stark’s Park back in December which would have kept him at the club until June 2024.