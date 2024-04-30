Jack Hamilton in action for Raith Rovers against Airdrieonians earlier this season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Campbell and his assistant manager and twin brother Ian – nicknamed Pink – resigned after a successful seven years in which they had led the Gayfield side from League Two to the brink of the Scottish Premiership, with current Raith star Hamilton in the side which finished Championship runners-up two years ago before losing on penalties to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the play-off semi-finals.

At the time of the Campbells’ departure five months ago, Arbroath were second bottom and well in the fight, but a dire run since under new manager Jim McIntyre has put them bottom and relegated to League One ahead of their Championship finale against Raith at Stark’s Park this Friday, kick-off 7.45pm.

"I kind of did fear the worst for Arbroath when Dick (who has since become East Fife manager, again assisted by Ian) left,” Hamilton, 23, told the Fife Free Press. "I was a bit shocked and surprised because I didn't think they had as bad a start to the season as people had made out.

"It was a bit scary for them going forward so it's obviously not been the season for them to remember.

"I honestly can't really believe the way that club has fallen since Dick left. With Dick and Pink there you'd think they'd be safe every year. I don't know what's gone wrong this season, it's hard to say.

"The Championship's such a tough league and it gets tougher every year. Unfortunately it's just not been for them this year.”

Hamilton, who has netted 11 goals in 38 games for Raith since joining on a three-year deal after leaving Livingston last summer, has happy memories of both his loan spells at Arbroath under Campbell, which yielded a total of 18 goals across 35 games in the second half of seasons 2020-21 and 2021-22.

He added: "Dick Campbell is a great laugh. I think he's just one of those guys who gets the best out of you no matter what, no matter where you are, no matter what's going on. That's probably his best quality.

"He always seems to make you laugh and make you feel on top of the world with how good a football player you are.

"The first couple of training sessions I had, I remember we had a little team talk before training and him and Pink were arguing in the middle of it.

"They actually started fighting. They were rolling on the floor with each other so it was absolutely brilliant.

"It turned out to be just a laugh but I was thinking: 'What's going on here? This is my first couple of sessions'. They must love doing that routine to get the new boys wary.

"I felt really confident at Arbroath, playing most weeks and scoring goals.”

Hamilton, who suffered relegation when on a season-long loan with Harlepool United in England’s League Two last season, assessed his Raith performances since returning north of the border.

He said: "My goalscoring form is probably not as good as I feel I could do to be honest.

"I've had a few niggles and a few sickness bugs and it's been a bit in and out.

"The team's been really good but I feel like I could probably get a little bit more in terms of goal contributions.

"But as long as I'm doing my best for the team and as long as we give 100% every game, that's all that matters.”

