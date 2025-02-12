Raith Rovers star Josh Mullin explains his déjà vu moment at Celtic Park

Josh Mullin asking Celtic's Callum McGregor for the Hoops captain's shirt after the game (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers star Josh Mullin has revealed the strange feeling of déjà vu he experienced when being presented with Raith’s best chance of last Saturday’s 5-0 Scottish Cup fifth-round defeat at Celtic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the William Hill Championship underdogs a goal down to the reigning Premiership champions after Daezen Maeda’s early opener, Mullin, 32, was played through by Jamie Gullan on 24 minutes but his attempt at lobbing home keeper Viljami Sinisalo proved unsuccessful and the Kirkcaldy outfit went on to concede four more.

"If that one had gone in it would probably have kept us in the game a bit longer,” Mullin told the Fife Free Press. “Obviously it’s hindsight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s funny because I think the last three times I’ve been at Celtic Park I’ve had the exact same chance.

Josh Mullin has been assessing last week's 5-0 Scottish Cup fifth round defeat at Celtic Park (Pic FPA)

"And I’ve said every time I just wish the ball had sat down a wee bit more as I struck through it.

"But the way it sat up I had to go for the lob.

"It’s hard not to say: ‘Yeah, that would have made a difference’. But I also don’t want to sound silly enough that we would then have pushed Celtic all the way.

"We’ve had some plaudits. We went there, gave it a go, dug in and did the best we could. We conceded five goals but Dundee had conceded six there in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From our point of view we’re looking at some of the goals we conceded, we could have done better.

"If you maybe take them away it’s not too bad. We would have probably liked to have had a few more attempts ourselves but listen, Celtic are a top, top side and there’s a reason why they’re playing Bayern Munich this week.

"Celtic’s sharpness was the hardest thing about playing against them. For the second goal we made a mistake and we got punished for that.

"I think if we had made that mistake in the Championship we would maybe have got away with that nine times out of ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whereas every wee detail they pounce on it and that’s the difference at the top, top level.”

When asked if there were any positives Raith could take out of the defeat in Glasgow’s East End, boyhood Celtic fan Mullin added: “You could see how hard our boys worked for each other. That needs to be the benchmark for every game we play until the end of the season.

“We will try and eradicate the mistakes we made for Celtic’s goals and we want to start trying to climb the league and finish the season on a high.”

A match highlight for Mullin resulted from a chat with opposition captain Callum McGregor, as the ex-Ayr United star explained: "From playing against Callum over the years you build up a relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've spoken and I maybe saw him out once or twice a few years ago. Now he's Celtic captain that doesn't really happen much.

"Callum was talking away and for me personally I've never asked for anybody's top but I just thought that could be the last time I play at Parkhead.

"Callum's a great guy and a great captain for Celtic Football Club so I just thought I'd ask him for his top.

"I was a Celtic fan growing up so I just wanted to enjoy the opportunity I got going out there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventh-placed Raith, who have 27 points from 22 fixtures, host fourth-placed Partick Thistle this Saturday and a win would bring the Starks Parkers within just six points of the Jags and the final promotion play-off spot, having played two games fewer.

"I think every game for us is big now,” Mullin said. “We just need to find consistency.

"There’s some performances we’ve been excellent but we’ve not backed it up the following week.

"Hopefully we can put in the work-rate to get a result on Saturday and hopefully ultimately catch Partick.

"They’ve not had a great couple of results so we want to capitalise on that ourselves and push us on.”