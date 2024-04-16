Kyle Turner has made 13 Raith Rovers appearances since joining on loan from Ross County in January (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

The on-loan Ross County midfielder, 26, who has suffered previous play-off final disappointments with ex-clubs Stranraer, Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle, is also sincerely hoping that his parent club County – currently in the second-bottom Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot – can build on Sunday’s shock 3-2 home league win over Rangers by climbing away from danger in their final five matches.

"I'm hoping we don't play Ross County in the play-offs," Turner told the Fife Free Press. "Obviously that's who I'm on loan at Raith from so I wouldn't be able to play in a play-off final against my parent club.

"I hope Don (Cowie) and the full team up there manage to get themselves out of the relegation play-off place.

"I don't think many people saw their win against Rangers coming with how good Rangers have been. But Ross County have been really good at home since Don took over.

"They have picked up some really good results and they've got a really good group of boys up there.

"They've got good attacking players that are on the pitch, as you saw on Sunday scoring three goals against Rangers. You don't see many teams doing that bar maybe Celtic or Hearts.

"I think Ross County as a team have got a great togetherness. When I was there it was brilliant, I really enjoyed my time. I think they've got a really good chance of climbing above second bottom. The split is going to be massive for them because they'll play all the teams round about them.

"Hopefully they can keep the home form up and I think they'll give themselves a good chance.”

Raith, six points behind Championship leaders Dundee United with three league games left this term, continue their campaign at Inverness Caledonian Thistle this Friday night, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The Kirkcaldy men go into the match having endured a sticky run which has seen them win three, draw three and lose three of their last nine league fixtures.

"I wouldn't say it's impossible for Raith to catch Dundee United,” Turner added. “Mathematically it is still possible.

"We just need to win our last three games and see where it takes us.

"If Dundee United go on to win their last six league games they deserve to win the league, there's no doubt about it.

"They've won their last three very comfortably, scored a lot of goals, and kept a couple of clean sheets.

"But there definitely won't be any complacency from us in the last three games because we need to build some momentum going into the play-offs.

"I think you saw that last year with Partick Thistle.

"I wouldn't say the pressure of going for the league title has affected us in the last nine games.

"I'd say that every team's fighting for something in the league. You know how tough the league is and Dundee United in the last three games have been brilliant.

"You need to give them all the credit as well. They deservedly beat us at Tannadice and then they win 5-0 at Queen's Park and then give Morton pretty much the same treatment.

"Raith have done really well as a team but this league is so tough.

"Partick Thistle and Airdrie are fighting to get in the play-offs and teams like Inverness, who took points off us earlier on and who we play this weekend, are fighting for their lives.