Lewis Vaughan celebrates putting Raith Rovers 2-0 up at Partick Thistle on Tuesday evening (Pic by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

After a hugely productive campaign in which he’s scored 19 goals in 45 appearances, Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan can ‘put the tin lid’ on a wonderful testimonial season by helping Raith Rovers to the Scottish top flight for the first time since 1997.

Vaughan, 28, whose goal helped Raith to a 2-1 win at Partick Thistle in the first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final on Tuesday night, can help seal the deal tonight (Friday) in the return leg at Stark’s Park, kick-off 7.45pm.

"My testimonial year has been brilliant,” he told the Fife Free Press. "I obviously had three events this year. Probably the game was the highlight here at Stark's Park against Hibs.

"It was an evening that I'll probably never forget.

Vaughan strike hits the Partick net (Pic by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

"It meant a lot to me and my family to be awarded a testimonial. Not many footballers in modern day football get them and I've been here for the best part of 12, 13 years now.

"Getting promoted to the Premier League in my testimonial year would be a dream come true.

"It would be amazing to have Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs coming to Kirkcaldy next season.

"That's the teams you want to play against in Scotland. You want to test yourself against the best.

"It would mean everything to play in the Premier League next season. I think it obviously is a step up, it's a higher league, probably playing against better players, more quality players.

"As a football player you want to play at the highest level possible so it's a challenge I would relish.

"It's one where I'll do everything that I can to try and get this club promoted.”

Whether Raith get promoted or not, the 2023-24 campaign has been an excellent one for the Kirkcaldy side as they finished Scottish Championship runners-up after last term’s seventh-placed finish.

"It's been a brilliant season for myself personally and the football club,” Vaughan added.

"It's been a long challenging season but the goal at the start was to get promoted and we've put ourselves in a good position to still do that.

"I'd probably say it was up there with being the best season of my career, it's probably my best season in the Championship.

"I had a good few seasons in League One.

"Obviously being at the club a long time I've had some tough times, some good times, so hopefully we can bring more good times.

"There's been a few goals that I've enjoyed this season to be fair.

"Probably the ones against Dunfermline, even the one last Tuesday night at Firhill, that was a nice goal to score.

"I've scored some important goals this season as well and made some important assists.”

If Raith do beat Partick on aggregate they will face either St Johnstone or Ross County in the two-legged play-off final next Thursady and Sunday.

