Lewis Vaughan poses with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Ayr United at Stark's Park in 4-4 draw on December 22 (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Vaughan, 28, who has scored 79 goals in 220 Rovers first team appearances since 2012 while overcoming four ACL knee injuries which have all kept him out for several months at a time, is a key component of a second-placed Raith side only trailing Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United by four points with a game in hand, with the first of Raith’s 10 remaining league fixtures coming at home to Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday.

“A crack at the big league with Raith Rovers would mean the world to me,” Vaughan told the Fife Free Press. “Getting promoted to the Premier League with Raith would probably be my greatest football achievement, whether that’s actually winning the league or through the play-offs, I just want to get there.

"I’d do anything to get to the Premier League. And to do it with Raith would be the cherry on the cake, it would be absolutely amazing.

Vaughan celebrates after scoring the winner in 2-1 league win at Ayr United on February 24 (Pic Dave Johnston)

"What the club has gone through over the past few years, to come back from League One into the Championship and then to get into the Premier League would be exceptional.

"I’d love to go and play in that with Raith Rovers, 100%.

"Fortunately I’ve already been fortunate enough to play at Parkhead, Ibrox and Easter Road. Going to play in stadiums like that every second week would be amazing.

"The standard of stadium goes up, the standard of quality goes up and the whole club would need to raise their game.

Vaughan (right) is following in the footsteps of Raith gaffer Ian Murray (also pictured) by also having a testimonial involving boyhood heroes Hibs (Pic Tony Fimister)

"But that’s what you want to do, you want to play against the best, you want to test yourself against the best, you want to play at the highest level possible.”

Vaughan, who has netted 15 goals for Raith 36 games in all competitions this season, is understandably grateful to his Easter Road heroes for providing his upcoming testimonial opposition, for which tickets can be bought by visiting https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Tickets/SelectType?fixtureId=5002

"I’m delighted that Hibs are doing us a favour by coming here to play Raith in the testimonial,” he added.

"It’s been organised for a wee while now. Hopefully we’ll get plenty of tickets sold.

"I’m looking forward to it.”

When told that his current Raith boss Ian Murray – another Hibee – actually had a penalty saved by opposition keeper Ally Brown when playing his own testimonial in a 5-5 draw for Hibs against Hibs Legends at Easter Road in September 2011, Vaughan said: "You’d think the goalie would have let the gaffer score in his testimonial!

"I hope I’m not on penalty duties that night. I’d rather it was just played as a friendly.

"I don’t want to be put under the penalty pressure in case I miss it."

Turning the focus on this Saturday’s home league resumption against the Pars, Raith go into the game with a great record against James McPake’s team this season.

Of the five Raith-Dunfermline games in league and cups played this campaign, the Kirkcaldy outfit have won four (1-0, 1-0 and 2-1 in the league and 3-0 in the Scottish

Cup) and drawn one (1-1 in the League Cup groups before losing 4-2 on penalties).

Vaughan added: “Other than the 3-0 victory in the Scottish Cup, the games have been really tight.

“Derbies are always hard games. There’s no easy derby that you play in.

"It can be a bit frantic at times, but I’m sure we’ll be ready for it.

"We need a reaction after losing against Arbroath on Friday.

“Dunfermline had turned a corner by winning two games (prior to losing 2-0 at home to Airdrieonians on Tuesday), so it should make for a good, feisty derby.

“I still think there are going to be loads of twists and turns between now and the end of the season.”

Raith also have a league fixture at third-placed Partick Thistle – who they lead by 12 points – next Tuesday, March 12, which kicks off at 7.45pm.