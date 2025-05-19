Raith Rovers star pens new deal and targets promotion after 'gruelling' pre-season training

Ross Matthews thanks Raith fans on pitch after testimonial against Hearts last October (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

After penning a one-year contract extension, long serving Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews has said he expects pre-season training to be among the toughest he has ever experienced, as Stark’s Park gaffer Barry Robson bids for a William Hill Championship title tilt next season.

Matthews, 29, who had his Raith testimonial against Hearts in the 2024-’25 campaign, is currently 18th in the all-time list of Raith appearance makers having made 331 appearances and scored 19 goals for the Kirkcaldy team since 2013.

He told Raith TV: “It’s been brilliant (under Robson) but it’s obviously been tough.

"He demands a lot off the players, his training’s been really intense since he came in but you see the rewards on the pitch.

"I feel like towards the end of the season, on the pitch we were probably the fittest we’ve been. Going into the last 10, 15 minutes of games we always felt really strong.

"I think it will be a difficult pre-season, I think everyone’s expecting that, but it will stand us in good stead for the season.

"I know for a fact we’ll be a fit team, we’ll always give 100% and do everything we can to get Raith Rovers up to the Premiership.

"I’ve had a few tough pre-seasons since I’ve been here but I’m expecting this to be right up there with the toughest.

"I think it’s changed now. I think when I first came in people would have that time off and maybe not do much and maybe relax a lot on holiday.

"Whereas now I know a lot of the players are doing a bit. They maybe take the first week or so off but then they’ll be running and getting themselves fit.

"I feel like we’ve got a really good changing room and everyone will come back fit.

"In the last couple of years we’ve really wanted to push to get promoted.

"Obviously last year didn’t work out the way we wanted it to. It was a frustrating year for everyone.

"But since the gaffer’s come in, at the end of the season I thought we ended it really well.

"And if we can take that form into next season I think we’ve got a really good chance."

On extending his Raith stay for a further 12 months, Matthews said: "I take big pride in playing for this club for a long time. I’m honoured.

"It’s brilliant to get so many appearances. Some of the names round about me on that list are really good.

“There are not enough goals in there. Hopefully I can add a few next season.

“I’m obviously delighted to re-sign again. I ended the season really well and I’m expecting a lot going into this season.

"Hopefully I can carry on that form and the aim will always be the same, to get promoted.

"I’ve been at this club a long time. I want to be part of the team that takes this club back up to the Premiership.

“I feel like we’re going in the right direction.

"There is a community feel. The whole 12 or 13 years that I’ve been here, every single person has made me feel welcome.

"There’s obviously been ups and downs. One of the downs was my injury and every single person supported me. That’s the main thing I love about this club, a proper community feel.

"The fans have been brilliant over my time here and it’s definitely played a massive part in me wanting to stay.”