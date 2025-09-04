Raith Rovers star reveals how lucky he was to get coveted Oasis gig ticket

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews loved attending recent Oasis gig at Murrayfield (Pic Alan Dalziel)

In a break from the rigours of playing in a demanding ten-month campaign within Scottish professional football, Raith Rovers star Ross Matthews joined around 70,000 other rock music fans as newly reformed Britpop legends Oasis rocked Murrayfield Stadium at one of three sell out concerts last month.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher joined Bonehead and pals in thrilling the huge Scottish crowd during one of three packed Edinburgh gigs as they belted out hits including Don’t Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say and Champagne Supernova.

And Raith midfielder Matthews, a lifelong Oasis fan, told the Fife Free Press: “That concert was brilliant. I was very lucky because my mate Jack Reid gave me a ticket because his girlfriend was pregnant and she wasn't able to go.

"The concert was after we beat Ayr 1-0. It was a good night to celebrate.

"It was a brilliant night. I loved it. I'd say the highlight song was probably Cigarettes and Alcohol when everyone was doing the Poznan celebration that the Man City fans do.

"I had a standing ticket so I was involved in that. It was good.

"I think everyone was kind of the same when Oasis got back together. No one really expected it, did they?

"When it did get announced last August that they would be performing at Murrayfield, I was on there trying to get tickets. But I didn't actually manage to get one.

"We had a game that day. I remember driving to the game and I was in the back of Vaughny’s (Lewis Vaughan’s) car trying to refresh Ticketmaster to get tickets for an Oasis gig.”

Raith, second in the William Hill Championship with seven points from four matches, return to league action at Greenock Morton this Saturday.

And Matthews, who scored in last weekend’s 3-2 Championship loss at Partick Thistle, is keen to help his team get a positive result against a Morton outfit they failed to beat in four league outings last term, drawing two and losing two.

He added: “I think Morton are a good team. They're difficult to play against.

"We didn't manage to beat them last season, so that's something we're going to try and rectify this season.

"I think they've drawn every game this season. No team has managed to beat them yet.

"We'd like to be the first team that does that, but it's going to be an extremely difficult game.

"They're always a team that are up for a fight and they defend well. They've got a lot of good attacking players.They like to play some good football at times as well.”