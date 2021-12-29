Raith Rovers star Ross is ready for Fife derby showdown

Ross Matthews. Pic: (Fife Photo Agency)

The midfielder says that everyone in the club is disappointed with back-to-back losses but says there is no air of doom and gloom coming out of Stark’s Park.

“The mood is fine,” he says.

"It's a really good dressing room with a great bunch of guys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously everyone is disappointed with the last couple of games, you're never happy after losing.

“We all know we weren't at our best.

"We did what we do after every game and analysed it and watched it back. When you lose a match it's not pretty.

“But it needed to be done so we'll learn from it and bounce back.

"I think everyone in the team would concede that we can be a lot better than we have been in these last two games.

"I know I could have been but it wasn’t for the lack of effort.

“But all the talk this week is how we react to those defeats now and there's no better way to do that than in a derby.”

Matthews is now firmly focused on the next match against Dunfermline on January 2, one which he says he is excited to be playing in.

“We've had a good record against them since the gaffer's come in,” he said.

“Actually, in my whole time at Raith I think I've got a pretty good record against Dunfermline.

“They're a big club, they've got very good players and John Hughes has got them playing some good football.

“We're completely focused on this game now, not only because it's a massive game in the league but also because it's a derby.

"Everyone at the club knows how much it means to the fans. It's disappointing that there will only be 500 of them there.

“Personally I was looking forward to there being a big crowd, especially as it's New Year.

“I think there would have been an even bigger crowd because of that.

“They're coming into this on the back of a defeat so, similar to us, they'll be looking to bounce back.