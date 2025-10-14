Raith Rovers star Shaun Byrne on 'dedicated' relative who saved him after family heartache

Shaun Byrne with his gran Patsy (Pic Raith Rovers)

In a candid and sometimes emotional interview, Raith Rovers star Shaun Byrne has revealed how he owes so much to his late gran Patsy, who dedicated herself to helping Byrne in family life and with his early football career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now 32-year-old Kirkcaldy-born midfielder Byrne was only one when his dad died, a tragedy which preceded his mum becoming addicted to drugs in what could have been a hugely challenging upbringing for Byrne in Kennoway had it not been for Patsy’s incredible support.

The player told Raith TV: “I was one and lost my dad, so it probably seems mad, but I never really knew what a father figure was when I was young because I never had a dad to look up to. It was difficult to take that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be fair, I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for my gran.

Shaun Byrne (centre) in action for Raith Rovers against his former club Dunfermline Athletic (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"When my dad passed away, my mum really struggled. I think she became addicted to drugs and I think there was a point where it was really difficult.

“I suppose you start learning more about drugs and stuff like that as you get older, I could just tell when my mum wasn’t right, just the wee signs. You just start picking up on it.

"It’s not a bad place Kennoway. There are sort of bad areas everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But my mum could be fine for five or six months and you think: ‘Right, it's perfect, it's all good’.

"Then she'd have a setback and it would be difficult for weeks.

"My mum would go through spells where she was like a normal mum, she'd be there, she'd help, she'd do loads.

"She was still an amazing person, but it's hard.

"She had an addiction, so it was tough.

"She'd tried loads of different things to get off the drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a younger brother, we were maybe only four or five. It's terrible, but you see different people coming in and out of the house.

"My gran stayed across the road from my mum. I just remember one day, I got my wee brother and we just ran across to my gran's.

"Then, for that time, I think five or six, we stayed with my gran until 18 or whatever.

"I think my gran just knew at that point that she was going to look after us. I think after that, she just basically dedicated her life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This dedication of Patsy – who has since passed away from cancer – to her grandkids was something wonderful, as Byrne explained.

He added: "My gran was still young enough to go and do her own things, but no matter what she'd done, she'd put me and my brother Ryan before anything else.

"She'd wake me up. We'd go over to Kennoway and I'd hit my football game.

"She'd be there from the first minute to the last minute. We'd walk back home, she'd clean my boots after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then I'd sometimes go to an East Fife game with some of the other boys on the team.

"She was just always there.

"She did everything. She took me to my games, washed my boots.

"She was at every one of my games when I was young, supporting me.

"I went to Scotland games with her, on a bus from Kennoway. She's taught me everything that I am today. If it wasn't for her, I would be nowhere near in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My gran was just there and she was still like a young woman. She dedicated her life to me and my younger brother. Then eventually I had another young brother who went on and stayed with my gran as well.

"It was difficult when I was young because we stayed so close to each other.

"Even if you looked at the window, you could still see cars or people going about.

"You saw stuff that you shouldn't have really seen when you were young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I probably felt a bit of responsibility for my younger brother. I was like: ‘No, we need to be fair to my gran’.

"From that moment, she put us number one and she's made us who we are today.”

Byrne revealed that, as a boy, he was a striker who was a prolific scorer.

He said: “I think I had quite a few skills when I was young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did score quite a lot of goals. I ended up getting scouted for Celtic.

"My gran would still come to these sort of games with my coach. She'd try and get to as many games as possible.

"To start with, I was travelling to Glasgow.

"Then there were a few training sessions in Dundee as well.

"There was another boy who played for Celtic the year above. His dad took me to training, my gran couldn’t drive.

"So it was a bit of both Glasgow, Dundee and then also at the weekend I'd play a game in Glasgow or whatever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It (going to Celtic) was amazing because you go from a boys' club where you don't ever have too much to Celtic where I went away to France, Belgium, Qatar, some amazing away places.

"Qatar was special. It had a big sports complex, we played a wee tournament over there and went out and did the desert trips.

"For a young boy to go and experience that sort of stuff, you could only dream of that, really.

"Places I would never get to go to when I was at Kennoway.

"I got given all this sort of stuff at a young age and you're like: ‘It's a different world out here’. It was quality to be fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew I was always pretty good when I was young. Obviously, if you're a team like Celtic, you're doing something right.

"The older you get, you do start dreaming that you're going to get to be a football player.

"It was good. The experiences were top class, to be fair.”