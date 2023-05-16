New Raith commercial director Greg McEwan (Pic by Alan Rennie)

McEwan has a wealth of experience in the industry having spent 17 years working on the agency side for some of the world’s largest brands including Coca-Cola, Lloyds Banking Group, SSE, C&C Group and many more.

More recently, McEwan worked for The R&A on The Open Championship before moving to Hibernian.

He said: “I am a local boy, and having stood in the enclosure at Stark’s Park as a six-year-old and getting the same players autographs each week it’s great to be back and hopefully play a part in getting the club back to where it should be.

“I am lucky that I’ve watched Raith win trophies, play in Europe, and compete at the top table of Scottish football but there are generations who haven’t, and we are striving to get back to those glory days.

“It’s going to take some time to get the revenues to where they should be, but we’ve already started to put the foundations in place, and we will grow this year on year.

“The key is partnerships and I want us to be heavily engaged in the business network of Kirkcaldy, and Fife, and show that this is a club you want to be aligned too as we will be doing things different.”

A Raith spokesman said: “Whilst much of the focus falls on signings made on the pitch, the capture of Greg is a major coup for the club.

"Greg will be a key member of the club’s executive team as the club looks to deliver its ambitious commercial growth plans.