Eight months on from being sent off for Hamilton Accies after 55 minutes of their 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy final win over Raith Rovers at Falkirk Stadium, Irish centre-back Dan O’Reilly has gone full circle by joining the Kirkcaldy club as a free agent.

New Raith signing Daniel O'Reilly is red carded by referee Colin Duncan for a foul on Sam Stanton during last season's SPFL Trust Trophy final (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Dublin-born O’Reilly, who made 64 appearances and scored seven goals for Accies after signing from Drogheda United in January 2022, joins Ian Murray’s side until January at a time when they have injuries and suspensions to key defenders.

O’Reilly, who trained at Stark’s Park last week, told RaithTV: “I’m here until January and who knows after that. I’m really happy to be here, I want to try and contribute as much as I can. I like to defend. I try to be aggressive in both boxes and I try to be a leader.

"I’m at an age now, 28, where I think I can help younger players and players around me and try and bring the best out of them.

"I think I can influence the game on the ball as well which is obviously the way Raith have tried to play over the last few years which is really attractive. It seems like a really great group of lads and obviously the team are doing really well now so hopefully I can help that.

"Having played against Raith for the last few years, they have a certain style of play and it’s tough to play against at times, especially when you don’t set up right as the opposition team.

"So to be part of that now with them is very good for myself.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity and hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I’m about as a player.

"I feel settled already and that helps.”

O’Reilly is now in the running to be picked for Friday night’s Scottish Cup third round derby at Dunfermline Athletic, kick-off 7.45pm.

"I know how much the game means to both sets of fans,” he added. "I’ve seen the results in the league so far.

"Obviously the focus changes when it comes to a cup but you want to progress in both cups.

"It’s really important that hopefully we get the win. We’re going there with confidence because of the results over the last few weeks and we’ll take it as it comes.”