Raith Rovers: Stark's Park club to vote against new conference league proposed to start in season 2024-25
Earmarked for 2024-25, the new 10-team division – four Premiership colts teams, the Lowland League top four and Highland League top two in 2023-24 – would sit above these divisions and below League Two.
Rovers stated: “Although we embrace fresh ideas aimed at enhancing the overall structure and progress of Scottish football, we believe that this particular proposal falls short in terms of providing improvement. Instead, it presents a potential for unfairness towards a significant number of clubs competing below tier four.”
Colts teams couldn’t be promoted or relegated under the new proposal, with the highest-placed non colts team facing League Two’s bottom side in a play-off.
The lowest-placed non colts team would be relegated with the Highland and Lowland League winners contesting a play-off to replace them.
The loser of the play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions would then face the second lowest-placed non colts team in a play-off.
Participation fees from the colts teams would fund the division with the six non colts teams likely to receive a payment of around £40,000 per year.
The colts teams would need to commit to being in the Conference League for a minimum of five years and would need to field seven players eligible to play for Scotland in every starting XI and include 11 Scotland eligible players in each matchday squad.