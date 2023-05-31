SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes the new conference league would be a positive way of addressing the decline in standards through youth development (Pic Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Earmarked for 2024-25, the new 10-team division – four Premiership colts teams, the Lowland League top four and Highland League top two in 2023-24 – would sit above these divisions and below League Two.

Rovers stated: “Although we embrace fresh ideas aimed at enhancing the overall structure and progress of Scottish football, we believe that this particular proposal falls short in terms of providing improvement. Instead, it presents a potential for unfairness towards a significant number of clubs competing below tier four.”​​​​​​​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colts teams couldn’t be promoted or relegated under the new proposal, with the highest-placed non colts team facing League Two’s bottom side in a play-off.

The lowest-placed non colts team would be relegated with the Highland and Lowland League winners contesting a play-off to replace them.

The loser of the play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions would then face the second lowest-placed non colts team in a play-off.

Participation fees from the colts teams would fund the division with the six non colts teams likely to receive a payment of around £40,000 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad