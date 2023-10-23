Dylan Corr in action for Raith Rovers in the 2-0 home league cup Group F win over Albion Rovers on July 18 (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

For centre-back Corr was a regular in the Celtic B side last term as he made a total of six appearances against Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Youth League.

Celtic’s youngsters also finished third in the 2022-23 Scottish Lowland Football League, before Corr left Parkhead – having first joined the Glasgow giants as a seven-year-old – to pen a one-year deal with Raith this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player, who has yet to make a Raith appearance in the Scottish Championship due to a freak toe injury picked up during the first half of Ian Murray’s side’s 3-2 league cup Group F win at Annan Athletic back on July 29, told RaithTV: "The youth Champions League lived up to its expectations. The travelling was brilliant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the Real Madrid team there was a boy who had played in the Argentina team with (Lionel) Messi. It’s totally different.

"Going away to Real Madrid we got absolutely battered but what an experience that was at their training ground and then we went to the first team game that night.

"There was another game where we played Leipzig in Germany and we ended up beating them 2-1 which gave us a chance of qualifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a faster game. They’re probably the fittest teams you’ll ever come up against.

"When you come out here (playing for Raith Rovers) it’s a men’s game. Players know how to use their bodies, they’re experienced and they’ve been around the game quite a long time.

"So it’s two different sides to the game.

"When you’re playing here you’re more experienced so you’ll get wee shouts from your gaffer and your team-mates. Communication and everything comes into it.

"Whereas you go and play in the European youth teams and they are set out to just run at you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad