Rovers defenders Liam Dick and Ryan Nolan are both out of contract on May 31 (Library pic by Ian Cairns)

Murray, speaking to Raith TV directly after his injury and suspension-ravaged side lost 1-0 at Ayr United in their penultimate league game of the season on Saturday, likely faces a big rebuilding job as 14 of his squad – 10 on permanent contracts and four loanees – will go out of contract on May 31.

“I always like to have a couple of utility players that can play different positions,” Murray said.

"I know we have got a couple. Liam Dick’s deputised at centre half, Scott McGill’s played in quite a few positions as well.

"You always want the bigger number of players to be in their rightful positions where they’re accustomed to and where they have the expertise.

"But there’s always room for one or two that can move about a little bit.

"I think when we look at some of our boys it’s been a stop/start season in terms of fitness and injuries.

"They’re not quite up to speed really. Ross (Matthews) has been out for a long time and Connor McBride’s missed a little bit.

"But against Ayr it was needs must. We had to put out what we had available to us and I felt to a man every single one of them gave absolutely all they could for the club.”