Ian Murray has Raith Rovers flying high in Scottish Championship table after unbeaten start (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

On Wednesday morning, leading bookmaker firms had former Hibs boss Neil Lennon as the hot 4/6 favourite to make a return to the Easter Road hotseat after Lee Johnson’s sacking, with current St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson typically available at 5/1 behind second favourite Steve Evans (7/2), the manager of Stevenage.

“I don’t really pay much attention to that (being 16/1),” Murray, who made 296 playing appearances for Hibs in two spells, told the Fife Free Press. “Obviously there’s the background of me playing for Hibs and stuff like that.

"But I’m really enjoying Raith Rovers. I enjoy working with the new board, new technical director and new players.

"It’s a really good place to be at the moment. It’s really enjoyable, so as always I’ll keep my head down, work away and try and get as many points as we can.

"I think Neil Lennon and Stephen Robinson would both be good picks to get the Hibs job.

"I think there are a lot of good managers. Not all of them are available.

"Obviously Stephen’s done really well at St Mirren, where he’s had a great start to the season, and Neil Lennon has been at Hibs before.

"When Neil Lennon was in charge of Hibs (from 2016 to 2019) I was in Norway (as Asker assistant manager) at the time.

"But I felt he got everybody going and got the place upbeat again. He’s that type of manager.

"Obviously he’ll have his flaws like every manager and every person but in terms of uniting the support and the demands he placed on the players I certainly enjoyed his tenure in charge.

"As a manager you like to go and get your own players. Unfortunately the window’s about to slam shut so there’s not going to be the opportunity for him this time around.