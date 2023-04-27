News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
29 minutes ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
1 hour ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
4 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
6 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
6 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England

Raith Rovers: Stark's Park supremo John Sim reveals that prospective new owners plan to upgrade stadium

Raith Rovers owner John Sim has revealed that the club’s prospective new owners have plans to upgrade the facilities at Stark’s Park if they take over from Sim this summer.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST
John Sim says that prospective new owners plan to upgrade Stark's Park stadium (also pictured)John Sim says that prospective new owners plan to upgrade Stark's Park stadium (also pictured)
John Sim says that prospective new owners plan to upgrade Stark's Park stadium (also pictured)

As negotiations continue with the group of Fife businessmen keen to purchase Rovers, Sim told Raith TV: "Much to my interest, surprise, was that during the process, at least two people have said: 'John, you've got a lovely stadium but for young players, that's not what they're looking for'.

"And you need to be willing to invest in the dressing rooms and other bits and pieces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Perhaps we'll get John McGlynn (former Rovers manager) back! He did the last fit out of the changing rooms.

"So we need to look at that. We also need to look at the need to segregate football from hospitality on match days.

Most Popular

"So that may require some reconfiguration of the main stand.

"But we also need to look at how we can invest to generate. And I don't want to steal anyone's thunder but they've come up with some very good ideas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"And hopefully some of those will be in place for the start of next season.”

Sim is excited that, if they do come on board at the Kirkcaldy club, the new regime are likely to introduce fresh ways of thinking.

He said: "I'm comfortable that for the first time we've got a chance of bringing in younger people who know what it looks like, as opposed to people who've got time and have got the best intentions, but are trying to impose an accounting firm structure on a football club, or another business's structure on a football club.

"And we've got people who have enough experience of running football clubs. That will make a tremendous difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Everybody loves the idea of more hospitality space.

"And the new team - and some of them will definitely come - hopefully will get all of the players that we want.

"But the new team love focusing on hospitality - what if we do this, what if we do that?

"And I keep saying to them, you're talking about 25 days a year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In order to make it viable we've got to look at the other 300-plus days.

"So that will be a compromise.”

Related topics:John McGlynnRaith RoversStark's ParkFifeRaithKirkcaldy