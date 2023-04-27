John Sim says that prospective new owners plan to upgrade Stark's Park stadium (also pictured)

As negotiations continue with the group of Fife businessmen keen to purchase Rovers, Sim told Raith TV: "Much to my interest, surprise, was that during the process, at least two people have said: 'John, you've got a lovely stadium but for young players, that's not what they're looking for'.

"And you need to be willing to invest in the dressing rooms and other bits and pieces.

"Perhaps we'll get John McGlynn (former Rovers manager) back! He did the last fit out of the changing rooms.

"So we need to look at that. We also need to look at the need to segregate football from hospitality on match days.

"So that may require some reconfiguration of the main stand.

"But we also need to look at how we can invest to generate. And I don't want to steal anyone's thunder but they've come up with some very good ideas.

"And hopefully some of those will be in place for the start of next season.”

Sim is excited that, if they do come on board at the Kirkcaldy club, the new regime are likely to introduce fresh ways of thinking.

He said: "I'm comfortable that for the first time we've got a chance of bringing in younger people who know what it looks like, as opposed to people who've got time and have got the best intentions, but are trying to impose an accounting firm structure on a football club, or another business's structure on a football club.

"And we've got people who have enough experience of running football clubs. That will make a tremendous difference.

"Everybody loves the idea of more hospitality space.

"And the new team - and some of them will definitely come - hopefully will get all of the players that we want.

"But the new team love focusing on hospitality - what if we do this, what if we do that?

"And I keep saying to them, you're talking about 25 days a year.

"In order to make it viable we've got to look at the other 300-plus days.