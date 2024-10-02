"The Raith Rovers Select has a decent line-up although hopefully we’ll have the legs on them!

James Lennox, carrying daughter Noa, gets a guard of honour ahead of his final game for Dundonald Bluebell, a 4-0 home win over Dunbar United on May 18

As he prepares for his testimonial match against a Raith Rovers Select squad boasting such star names as John McStay, Colin Cameron, Stevie Crawford, Peter Hetherston, Andy Barrowman and John Potter this Sunday, retired Dundonald Bluebell goalkeeper James Lennox has been looking back at his career highlights during 13 years at Moorside Park.

Construction worker Lennox, 34, whose biggest fans are fiancee Kayleigh, son Remy (3) and daughter Noa (1), helped Bluebell to three promotions during over 350 club appearances before eventually hanging up his competitive gloves after a 4-0 home East of Scotland Football League Premier Division win over Dunbar United on May 18.

"I’m from Cardenden so Dundonald is my local club, just two minures up the road,” Lennox told the Fife Free Press. “I had offers to go up the leagues but I stayed where I was.

"I never won as many trophies but I made some really good memories.

“I’ve got two bairns now so there’s no time for football unfortunately."

An obvious highlight for the goalie came when he and his Bluebell mates drew 1-1 at home to then League 2 leaders Queen’s Park in a Scottish Cup first round match televised live on BBC Scotland on December 28, 2020, before going down 3-1 after extra-time.

"The TV coverage meant that game had to be played at Kelty Hearts’ ground as our pitch wasn’t definitely playable,” Lennox said. "The boys put in a tremendous effort.

"It’s a happy memory pushing Queen’s Park so close but I was gutted to lose. After going to extra-time we were just really hoping for penalties because then it’s a bit of a lottery. If it had gone to penalties I would have fancied myself to save a couple. I saved quite a lot in my career.

“But we just ran out of steam a bit in extra-time and Queen’s Park were full-time as well. Michael Stewart was commentating on the telly and he mentioned my good saves a few times which was all right.

“I remember tipping one over the bar direct from a corner and I think there were another one or two saves.”

This Sunday’s Dundonald Bluebell v Raith Rovers Select match kicks off at 2pm at Moorside Park, Lochgelly, with spectator entry being priced at £5.

"I’m really looking forward to the game,” Lennox said. “Allan Halliday has sorted all this out so big thanks to him, he’s done loads for me.

"I’m just buzzing for the day.

"The Raith Rovers Select has a decent line-up although hopefully we’ll have the legs on them!

"You never lose the ability. They’ll maybe not have that extra five yards of pace but they won’t have lost their touch or passing I don’t think.

"I definitely fancy us to win and I’ll be disappointed to concede! I want to finish up with a clean sheet.

"It should be a decent game and hopefully it’s dry.

"The Dundonald team will have a few boys from the current team and a lot of ex-players coming that don’t play any more.

"There will be rolling subs with plenty of rotation and I think everybody that’s involved will just be glad to get 15 or 20 minutes here and there.”