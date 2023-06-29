News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Raith Rovers: Striker Aidan Connolly reckons Scottish Championship will be ultra competitive but former club Dundee United are clear favourites to win it

Raith Rovers striker Aidan Connolly reckons that – although former club Dundee United will be clear favourites to win this season’s Scottish Championship - you could effectively ‘throw a blanket’ over Raith and the other eight sides in the division.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
Aidan Connolly in action against Partick Thistle (Pic Eddie Doig)Aidan Connolly in action against Partick Thistle (Pic Eddie Doig)
Aidan Connolly in action against Partick Thistle (Pic Eddie Doig)

“It’s competitive in this league,” Connolly, who served United between 2013 and 2016, told the Fife Free Press. “I think it’s going to be tight.

"We’ve signed a lot of good players and you would hope that we could be higher up than seventh (where they finished last season).

"Dundee United will be favourites to win it but I think everyone else is fighting from second to the bottom.

"Between second and 10th I think you would never be able to predict how it’s going to finish, in my opinion. That’s why it’s so exciting.”

Raith fans’ optimism for the campaign ahead has been heightened by the arrival of new signings like centre back Keith Watson, 33, a former team-mate of Connolly’s at Tannadice a decade ago with previous experience of winning the Championship with Ross County in 2019.

"Keith will bring us experience and he’s a good lad,” Connolly said. “When he was at Dundee United he was really good.

"He always scored important goals, playing well every week, he would never give you a bad performance.

"I think his consistency is what’s helped him have such a long career and I think he’ll be a very good signing for the club.

"You can’t buy winning experience, winning titles. You want that in your team.

"Everyone wants to be in the Premiership, at the highest level.”

