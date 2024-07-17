Callum Smith after scoring for Raith last season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Having starred in 49 games across all competitions in his debut Raith Rovers season last term, scoring nine times and providing four assists, striker Callum Smith is keen to improve on those figures in 2024/25.

"I’ve absolutely loved my time at Raith,” Smith told Raith TV. “Last season was brilliant.

"Obviously we fell short in the end but in the season as a whole I thought the boys were excellent.

"Personally I thought I did quite well for my first season, chipped in with a few goals and assists, so I was happy to do that.

"I want to add more goals to my game this season and try and get as many minutes on the park as I can.”

Smith – who said he returned to Stark’s Park this summer in really good fitness after training ‘on his own’ in the final week before pre-season training started – loves the Premier Sports Cup group stages format.

He added: "I thought we started very well in the cup last season, we got a good result against Kilmarnock.

"We always want to do well in this cup. I feel as if you do well then I feel it is always a good stepping stone for the league.

"Full focus on the cup and trying to progress is our aim.

“You know you can go through to knockout stage football and you want to get there.

"It’s as competitive as ever.

"Obviously the league’s the most important thing in our eyes but if we get through this you can always get a good tie from it.

"Everybody loves the competitive stuff and the league cup’s always goodto get you ready for the league.”