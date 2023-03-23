The 31-year-old Guinea-Bissau ace, who netted the opener in Saturday’s 6-1 home Scottish Championship success over Cove Rangers, was part of the St Mirren side that won the 2013 league cup, scoring for the Buddies in their 3-2 final win over Heart of Midlothian.

The much-travelled forward, on loan at Raith from Livingston until the end of the season, having played in 11 countries for 15 different clubs, also won one league title and one cup crown during a loan spell with Cypriot outfit Apoel in the 2013-2014 season.

“It would be amazing to win a trophy with Raith Rovers,” Goncalves, also known as Isma, told the Fife Free Press.

Goncalves celebrates scoring against Cove Rangers on Saturday (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

“I’m really looking forward to playing in the final and seeing if we can win because winning trophies is always an amazing feeling.

“I am confident I can make it four trophies in my career by beating Hamilton Accies. I really hope so.”

The forward, who has netted twice in four Raith appearances, will return to parent club Livi this summer.

“I hope to make a big impact on the Scottish Premiership with Livingston next season,” he said.

“My idea was to come to Raith, play games and get more ready to come back to Livingston and get a shot again there, but you never know what’s going to happen in football.