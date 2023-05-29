News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Striker Jack Hamilton joins Stark's Park side after leaving top flight Livingston

After leaving top flight Livingston, striker Jack Hamilton has signed for Raith Rovers on a three-year contract.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 29th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:55 BST
Jack Hamilton shows off his new colours at Stark's Park (Pic Tony Fimister)Jack Hamilton shows off his new colours at Stark's Park (Pic Tony Fimister)
Jack Hamilton shows off his new colours at Stark's Park (Pic Tony Fimister)

Championship Rovers are hoping that the powerful 22-year-old forward – Raith’s second new summer signing after Celtic B centre back Dylan Corr – displays the kind of fine goalscoring form he showed in this division when netting 15 times on loan at Arbroath during two separate spells in 2021 and 2022.

After joining Livingston as a 17-year-old in 2017, Hamilton was loaned to Penicuik Athletic and Berwick Rangers, notching a respectable return of eight goals in 16 matches for The Black and Gold.

He then made a number of substitute appearances for Livi in the League Cup and SPFL Premiership before starting his first loan spell in the SPFL Championship at Alloa in January 2019. At Recreation Park, Hamilton played alongside current and recent Rovers players Liam Dick and Dario Zanatta.

In season 2019-20 he was loaned out to another SPFL Championship side - Queen of the South - where he scored four goals and gained further experience of Scotland's second tier.

In 2020-21, Hamilton really started to make his mark as a goalscorer, at first on loan in SPFL League 1 at East Fife and then in the Championship with Arbroath. In total, he scored 18 goals that season.

The following season - 2021-22 - Jack started the season in the SPFL Premiership with Livingston before starting a second loan spell at Arbroath last January.

In the season just finished, Jack was loaned out for the season to English League 2 side Hartlepool United.

