Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton targeting comeback within weeks after five months out injured

Raith Rovers centre-forward Jack Hamilton at their Stark’s Park home ground in Kirkcaldy in February (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton is targeting a return to action in July, five months on from undergoing surgery following an ankle injury.

The Borderer, 25 today, sustained the latest in a string of ankle injuries during the Kirkcaldy club’s 2-0 Fife derby win at home to Dunfermline Athletic in mid-December, ruling him out for the remainder of their last William HIll Championship campaign after making just 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

That mishap was a continuation of ankle issues dating back to his six years at William Hill Premiership outfit Livingston from 2017 – including loan spells at Penicuik Athletic, Berwick Rangers, Alloa Athletic, Queen of the South, East Fife, Arbroath and Hartlepool United – but Hamilton is hoping February’s operation will sort that problem out once and for all.

“It’s really good. It’s four months now since my operation, so we’re getting there,” Coldingham-born Hamilton told Raith TV at the end of last week.

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton at their Stark’s Park home ground in October (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

“I’ve been doing a lot of running and a lot of gym work. I’m back kicking the ball, back doing drills, so hopefully it’s all good.

“I had surgery in February, which hopefully will be the end of the problem, and hopefully we’re good after this. We’re just about there.

“I’m in a good place now. I’m feeling strong, feeling fit, so hopefully I’ll be good to go in the next few weeks.”

Looking back over his time out injured at Raith, Livi and various loan clubs, Hamilton said: “I’d say it’s been going on for a good few years, to be honest, since my early Livingston days.

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton receiving medical treatment during their 2-0 William Hill Championship win at home to Dunfermline Athletic at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy in December (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

“I kept rolling my ankle and it kept rolling and kept rolling and it weakened over the years and I never got it properly fixed, so it’s been a long time.

“It’s obviously tough mentally. You don’t want to get injured. No player wants to get injured.

“For a few years, it’s been tough just trying to get back after rolling it and not getting it properly fixed.”

Hamilton, at Raith since July 2023, has yet to play for new manager Barry Robson following his appointment as Neill Collins’ replacement at the end of December but that’s a prospect he’s relishing, saying: “I’ve not been as fit as I could be in the time that I’ve been here.

“It’s been frustrating being in and out, so hopefully this is me 100% fit and I can push on and help the team as much as I can and show them what I can do and what they’ve missed.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out fully with the team and getting in amongst it.”