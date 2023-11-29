Raith Rovers: Striker Jack Hamilton thrilled with goalscoring form which has seen him net four times in three games since returning from injury
“It feels great obviously to win and get another goal,” Hamilton told RaithTV. “I’m sore after a lot of battles but everyone was good tonight.
"I was the one up front myself so just needed to win my battles, win my fair share of flick ons, get up as much as possible, hold it up, link up, defend as much as possible from the front and score.
"Obviously I’m just back from injury so hopefully I can keep pushing and keep scoring goals.
"I just had cramp at the end. I was speaking to the physio who said: ‘You do so much jumoing in the air that it takes a big effect on you’ but I’m feeling good.”
After winning the previous two league games against the Pars, Hamilton and his mates were particularly pleased to see off their Fife rivals for a third straight time this season.
He said: "It’s a big game, a derby game, so everyone wants to win that no matter what. It was another great result. Sam loves a goal against Dunfermline. I think that’s three in the last three.
"Stants was absolutely brilliant in the middle of the park replacing Shaun Byrne and he’s a great player so as long as we keep him fit we’ll do really well.
"Vaughany loves a goal against Dunfermline and I managed to score tonight so hopefully I can do the same.”
Having led only 1-0 at half-time at East End Park, Hamilton revealed a half-time pep talk from manager Ian Murray seemed to raise the team’s standards even further.
"At half-time everyone was positive,” added the ex-Livingston forward. The gaffer came in, spoke to us and we just worked on what we were doing.
"It was obviously a good second half. The second goal kind of killed the game off and Vaughany had a great free-kick.
"All of the boys in the changing room have been absolutely amazing since I’ve joined.
"The fans have been brilliant, the staff, everyone’s together and we’re pulling in the right direction.”