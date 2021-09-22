Raith Rovers striker James Keatings joins Montrose on loan

The 29-year-old striker has found his time on the pitch limited since his arrival at Stark’s Park in the summer and has joined league One side Montrose until January.

A statement from Raith Rovers said Keatings had been unable to reach peak fitness, as he had been unable to train properly.

It read: “James’ limited playing time has been as a result of his body not being strong enough to let him fully train as part of the team throughout the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To get James back up to match fitness he needs extended playing time, and to achieve this we have agreed to loan him to Montrose until January 2022.”