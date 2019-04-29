Raith Rovers striker Kevin Nisbet targets first Tartan Boot award

Raith Rovers striker Kevin Nisbet is targeting the first ever Tartan Boot after hitting another double in the 3-2 win over Brechin City.

The new award, launched this season by the SPFL, will go to the player who scores the most league goals across the whole SPFL.

Saturday’s brace means Nisbet is level-pegging with Edinburgh City front man Blair Henderson with both on 30 league goals heading into the final weekend of the league campaign next week.

“I’m looking towards the Tartan Boot now,” Nisbet said.

“I think that’s me level now, so next week I just hope I can score more than him and win it.

“I’ll be shooting from everywhere!”

The award would cap a stunning season for the 22-year-old, who has also been nominated for the PFA League One Player of the Year award.

“I was buzzing about that,” he said. “Bobby Linn, Dom Thomas and Dale Hilson have all been brilliant for their teams this year so just need to see what happens.

“I’ve been scoring week in, week out and my confidence is through the roof the now.

“Every chance I get I think I’m going to score and hopefully that continues.”