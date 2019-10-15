Raith Rovers striker Kieron Bowie staying grounded after Glenavon plaudits

Kieron Bowie won't be at Raith Rovers for long if he keeps up performances like this.

That was the view of Glenavon player-manager Gary Hamilton after the former Northern Ireland international watched the 17-year-old striker terrorise his defence in Saturday's Challenge Cup tie at Stark's Park.

The youngster scored one and set up another in a 3-1 win as Rovers made it through to the quarter-finals for the second time in two years.

"I was very impressed with the number 22, the 17-year-old kid," Hamilton said. "I don't think he'll be here too much longer if he keeps playing like that."

Bowie, however, has vowed to keep his feet on the ground as he looks to build on an impressive start to the campaign that has produced four goals in 11 starts.

"I can admire the compliments I'm getting but I just need to keep my head down, and keep working hard," he said.

"It's good to get a goal but I'm disappointed not to get more.

"I should've had four or five, just in the first half.

"It's a win though and that's all we needed."

Bowie was named man of the match and presented with a bottle of champagne - which he is not old enough to drink.

"It's not for me, I won't drink it, it's for my mum," he said.

"She said if I get man of the match, then she gets the champagne!"