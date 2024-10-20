Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan expected to be out injured for at least next four months, says manager Neill Collins
The 28-year-old has undergone surgery for a hamstring injury sustained during the Fifers’ 3-3 draw hosting Hamilton Academical last month and isn’t likely to be in contention for a comeback until February at the earliest, according to his boss.
“He’s had an operation in London to repair his hamstring and we’re looking at him being back before the end of the season,” said Collins, 41.
“It could have been a lot worse but obviously he’s a big miss for us.
“We think he’ll be back in maybe February but it’s hard to put a timeline on these things when there’s been an operation involved.”
Raith have signed former Accrington Stanley striker Korede David on a deal running until January to increase their attacking options in Vaughan’s absence.
“We’ve got a lot of players back fit now but as far as strikers go, we’ve only got two, Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith, so we’re just one injury away from being really short in that position, and Cody David’s come in and trained and shown enough, we think, to be a good option to have in our squad between now and January and we’re hoping to get him up to speed soon so he can contribute,” said Collins.
Edinburgh-born Vaughan has been with the Kirkcaldy club since under-14 level, making his senior debut back in 2012.
