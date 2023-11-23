Ahead of facing Dunfermline Athletic for a fourth time this season in an away Scottish Cup third-round Fife derby tomorrow, with kick-off at 7.45pm, Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan has told of his belief that the Kirkcaldy outfit can transfer their fine league form into the nation’s oldest tournament.

Lewis Vaughan pictured during Raith's 1-0 league win at Dunfermline on August 26, their last trip to East End Park (Pic Eddie Doig)

"I don’t see why we can’t win a few rounds in the Scottish Cup and go quite deep into it,” Vaughan told the Fife Free Press. "Dunfermline’s going to be a hard game. A Fife derby at East End Park, it’s not an easy place to go.

“We have played them a lot of times this season but I think we have to be confident.

"We are flying high in the league so hopefully we can take it into the cup competitions. Cup runs help the club’s revenue massively so if we can help the club in any way, shape or form, that would be brilliant.

"I’d love to be at Hampden Park for the final next May but there’s a lot of games to play until then.”

Of his steady scoring form, which has seen him net seven times in 19 games this season, Vaughan said: "It’s not bad. I’m probably always going to think I can improve,but it's pretty decent.

"I think I'm two goals off top goalscorer in the league and you always want to achieve as much as you can so that's my aim is to try and become top goalscorer. But as long as the team is winning that is the main thing.

"I would say the stronger squad this season are definitely contributing towards the higher number of chances I'm getting in games.

"The squad are so strong, we've got so many good players that are on the bench.

"We’ve got a massive squad. Boys are trying to get in the team and you need to play your best every week otherwise somebody else is going to be taking the jersey.”

Of second-placed Raith potentially overhauling leaders Dundee United and winning the Scottish Championship this season, Vaughan added: “I’m not sure about that. It sounds terrible, but we're just taking it game by game and seeing what happens.

"There’s a long way to go. We're only into the second quarter now, so we’ll give it another few months, see what happens after Christmas and we’ll take it from there.