Eight months on from the pain of losing the SPFL Trust Trophy final 1-0 against a Hamilton Accies side reduced to 10 men at Falkirk Stadium after Dan O’Reilly’s 55th-minute sending off, Lewis Vaughan and his Raith Rovers team-mates are desperate to gain some sort of revenge by winning at Accies in tonight’s quarter-final of this season's tournament, kick-off 7.45pm.

Reghan Tumilty celebrates his final winner (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Despite O’Reilly’s dismissal – and Rovers dominating possession and having 17 shots on goal to Accies’ three – Reghan Tumilty’s first half goal proved to be the only one as Accies prevailed thanks to an outstanding display by goalkeeper Ryan Fulton.

“It would only be natural if we wanted to get one over them,” striker Vaughan told the Fife Free Press. "The final last year was obviously a sore one to take at the time.

"The Accies goalkeeper was brilliant that day. I thought I could have had at least two goals minimum so I was disappointed.

Lewis Vaughan is eyeing victory at Hamilton tonight (Pic Eddie Doig)

"I think the boys will be ready tonight. I don’t see why we can’t go there and win.

"There’s always that thing in the back of the head about last season but that’s in the past now. We need to concentrate and see what happens.”

Raith have won their last four league visits to Hamilton – who have since been relegated to League 1 – but Vaughan isn’t taking them lightly.

He said: “I think it will still be a tough game. I think Hamilton are a decent side who are flying high in League 1.